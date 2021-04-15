Live

Brussels attack photographer recounts story

Ketevan Kardava was still in shock when she pulled out her iPhone and started taking pictures after bombs went off at the Brussels airport. Kardava, who was just feet from one of the explosions, told Allen Pizzey her story.
