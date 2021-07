Former D.A. Bruce Castor says he "put in writing" that Bill Cosby wouldn't be prosecuted and stands by decision Former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor, who declined to prosecute Bill Cosby in 2005, joined CBSN to discuss the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overturn Cosby's sexual assault conviction. The court threw out the case based on Castor's agreement with Cosby that he wouldn't be charged based on information he gave a deposition in a civil case.