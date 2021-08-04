Brother of Congressman Paul Gosar discusses his calls for his resignation Three of Republican Congressman Paul Gosar's siblings are calling for his resignation in a recent op-ed. They say he betrayed the U.S. by supporting former President Trump's false claims about his 2020 election defeat. They also accuse the Republican of inciting the January 6th insurrection and called him one of the key instigators. Dave Gosar, a brother of the congressman who penned the op-ed, joined CBSN's Red and Blue host Elaine Quijano to discuss the pair's relationship.