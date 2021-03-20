Live

Watch CBSN Live

Brooklyn man arrested for Molotov Cocktail attack

Police say Charles Diaz, 35, of Brooklyn, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, arson and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Wednesday’s morning attack in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.