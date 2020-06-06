Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams on George Floyd protests, police reform Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams marched with anti-police brutality protesters this week, despite his complicated history with policing and racial issues. Adams, who is black, was beaten by police as a young man and later went on to serve as a New York City officer for over two decades. He spoke to Dana Jacobson about the unrest happening in New York and around the country, and what needs to happen in order to enact real change.