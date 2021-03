Broadway's "It's Only a Play" Lesley Stahl sits down with the cast of the revival of Terrence McNally's comedy, "It's Only a Play," to learn what goes on backstage of a Broadway production, and what actors really think of critics' reviews. Joining Stahl are Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Stockard Channing, F. Murray Abraham, Rupert Grint, Megan Mullally and Micah Stock.