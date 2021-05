Broadway to resume performances in September The curtain will rise on Broadway once again. Performances are set to resume in September after the summer following the industry's longest shutdown in history. Tickets for shows at 100% capacity went on sale earlier this week. Broadway was forced to close on March 12, 2020, a day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the industry's reopening.