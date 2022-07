Brittney Griner’s wife calls for White House to do more to free WNBA star held in Russia Basketball star Brittney Griner sent a letter to President Biden, after 138 days of detention in Russia following her arrest on accusation of attempted drug smuggling. Griner's wife, Cherelle, joins “CBS Mornings” to share how the WNBA star is doing, and what she wants the Biden administration to do to free Brittney.