Brittney Griner's former teammate on basketball pay gap: "A lot of the women are undervalued" Traveling to another country to play basketball and earn more money like Brittney Griner did is common among WNBA players. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Angel McCoughtry, a player who has competed with Griner in the Olympics, about the gender pay gap in basketball and why she says other countries treat female players "like NBA players."