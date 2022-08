Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on drug charge WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison for bringing cannabis vape cartridges into the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab, legal contributor Jessica Levinson, and Jonathan Franks, who has worked with families of other detained Americans, join anchors Lana Zak and Nikki Battiste with the breaking news.