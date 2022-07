WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia WNBA star Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court, admitting she brought cannabis oil into the country but saying she did not intend to break the law. Griner could face up to 10 years in prison. William Pomeranz, acting director of the Kennan Institute and an expert on Russian law, spoke with CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano about Griner's case.