Cuomo accuser Brittany Commisso discusses fear of speaking out In an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning" and the Times Union, Brittany Commisso said she was afraid of what might happen to her if she spoke out about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's alleged sexual harassment. "I felt as though if I did something to insult him … it wasn't going to be him that was going to get fired or in trouble," she said. Cuomo denies any wrongdoing.