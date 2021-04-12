Live

Watch CBSN Live

Brits debate banning Trump

In response to an online petition that called Donald Trump's comments about Muslims hate speech, the U.K. Parliament debated banning him from Britain. Mark Phillips explains the committee has no power to ban anybody. But there was a spirited debate.
