Britney Spears allowed to choose her own attorney in conservatorship case A Los Angeles judge awarded Britney Spears the right to choose her own attorney to represent her in her conservatorship case. The 39-year-old pop singer continues to fight to regain control of her personal life and $60 million estate from her father, Jamie Spears. Carolyn Reinach Wolf, an executive partner and director of mental health law for the firm of Abrams Fensterman, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss where Spears' case now stands.