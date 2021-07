Britney Spears' conservatorship case back in court Britney Spears 's conservatorship case is going back before a judge weeks after her testimony describing her situation as "abusive." The American Civil Liberties Union has filed an amicus brief in support of the singer's right to choose her own attorney. Zoe Brennan-Krohn, a staff attorney for the ACLU Disability Rights Project, joins Tanya Rivero on CBSN to discuss the issues at stake.