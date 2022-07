Britney Griner trial on tap in Moscow: CBS News Flash July 1, 2022 The trial for WNBA star Britney Griner began Friday, the 135th day of her detainment in Moscow. A second person this week has been attacked by a bison at Yellowstone National Park - a 71 year old Pennsylvania woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. And conservationists say at least 11 sharks – some of them great whites – have been spotted in the Cape Cod area in the last week.