British woman's efforts stopped supply of execution drug to U.S. A British anti-death penalty advocate discovered a Danish group was selling pentobarbital, a drug developed to treat epilepsy, to the U.S. for use in lethal injections. Lundbeck, which said it wasn't aware its drug was being used in executions, developed a new system to control who purchased the drug, shutting down the supply to U.S. prisons. Holly Williams reports.