British PM Cameron: Teaming up with Assad to defeat ISIS is "phony solution" The war in Syria is one of the biggest topics at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. With a new report about the rapidly increasing number of foreign fighters going to Syria to join ISIS, which include hundreds of American and British citizens, and the influx of refugees fleeing Syria into Europe, British Prime Minister David Cameron has many decisions to make. Cameron joins “CBS This Morning” for his only appearance on U.S. television during the General Assembly.