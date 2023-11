Britain's "loneliest sheep" rescued from foot of cliff after nearly 2 years Fiona, who has been dubbed "Britain's loneliest sheep," spent at least two years stuck at the foot of a cliff in Brora, Scotland. But a group of farmers volunteered for a risky rescue – 820 feet down the side of the cliff. "Sometimes you just need a group of idiots to get a job done," said the farmer leading the mission. Now, she's safe at a new "forever home," a farm in Edinburgh.