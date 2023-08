Russia, China strengthen economic ties with developing nations An economic alliance that includes some U.S. adversaries seeks to expand. Current members of the BRICS economic group are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining, from democracies like Argentina to autocracies like Iran. Alexandra Sharp, writer of Foreign Policy's World Brief newsletter, joined CBS News to discuss what the expansion may mean for the U.S.