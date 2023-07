Briana Scurry, Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion, writes note to younger self Two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Briana Scurry was the first African-American woman elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame. For our series "Note to Self" she shares a letter with her younger self about getting through the most difficult time of her life and what it has been like to be a trailblazer on and off the field.