Brian Laundrie's remains found, FBI says

The FBI confirmed that human remains found in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Wednesday were those of Brian Laundrie. The 23-year-old went missing just days after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing on September 11.
