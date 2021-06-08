Live

Local Matters: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp booed at state's GOP convention

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was booed by supporters of former President Trump during a speech at the state's GOP convention. Many still hold him accountable for refusing to accept Mr. Trump's baseless claims of election fraud in Georgia. The state's top election official was censured at the convention for the same reasons. Greg Bluestein, a political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss.
