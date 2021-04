Bret Baier on new book, lessons from Eisenhower's farewell address In his latest book, "Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower's Final Mission," Fox News Channel anchor Bret Baier writes about the time between President Eisenhower's famous farewell address and John F. Kennedy being sworn in as the 35th president of the United States. Baier joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the parallels between then and now, with the transition of power from President Obama to President-elect Donald Trump.