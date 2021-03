Brendan Gleeson, Kelly Reilly on "Calvary" Brendan Gleeson ("Harry Potter," "Edge of Tomorrow") and Kelly Reilly ("Sherlock Holmes," "Flight") are playing father and daughter in the new film "Calvary," co-starring Chris O'Dowd. Gleeson and Reilly sat down with CBS News' Ken Lombardi to discuss their new drama, which tackles the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal.