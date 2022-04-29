Watch CBS News

Breed won't predict dog's personality, study says

Dog enthusiasts have long assumed that a canine's breed shapes its temperament — but as it turns out, that's not really true. A new study suggests that although ancestry does affect behavior, breed doesn't have much to do with a dog’s personality.
