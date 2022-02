Breast cancer study finds disparities in research and treatments for Black women A study published in Therapeutic Advances In Medical Oncology found standard treatments for breast cancer don't work as well for Black women, and experts point to underrepresentation in clinical trials. Dr. Vivian Bea, a breast surgical oncologist at NewYork Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medicine and chief of breast surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, spoke with CBS News about what can be done.