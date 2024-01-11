Watch CBS News

Breaking down Trump's comments to reporters after New York civil fraud trial appearance

After three months of former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, which was brought against him, his sons, his organization and several of its associates, the former president spoke to reporters Thursday after he appeared in court during closing arguments. Trump blamed the civil case, and his other pending legal matters, on President Biden. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson breaks down Trump's comments and legal strategy.
