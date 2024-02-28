Breaking down Trump's Michigan win over Haley, "uncommitted" votes against Biden Former President Donald Trump continued his run to the GOP presidential nomination Tuesday night, beating former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley by over 40 points with Haley garnering around 26% of the vote. On the Democratic side, President Biden won easily, but a significant block voted "uncommitted" in protest of the president's stance on the war in Gaza. CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto has more.