Breaking down Trump ballot eligibility challenges in Maine, Colorado Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is set to issue a decision soon on whether former President Donald Trump can stay on the state's Republican primary ballot in 2024. On Wednesday, the Colorado Republican Party asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling from the state's high court that said Trump was ineligible for the presidency. CBS News legal correspondent Jessica Levinson joins CBS News to discuss these challenges and more.