Watch CBS News

Breaking down the "Rust" movie shooting trial

Jury selection gets underway Wednesday in the trial of armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust." Anne-Marie Green has a look at the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.