Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Lindsey Graham in Trump election case A judge on Friday made public a report, for months shrouded in secrecy, on alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. Among other things, it shows jurors overwhelmingly voted to recommend the indictment of Trump. The grand jury also indicated it believed charges should have been filed against South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, and former Georgia U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. CBS News legal analyst Jessica Levinson has more on the report.