Breaking down the impact of Walmart's "opposite" announcements Walmart announced Thursday it will increase starting wages to $11 per hour, expand maternity leave and add $1,000 bonuses for some employees. But hours after that announcement, the company announced the closing of 63 Sam's Club stores. Fortune senior editor-at-large Leigh Gallagher joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the two "very different" stories that are happening and whether it's likely that Walmart could absorb the Sam's Club employees who are being laid off.