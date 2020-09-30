Breaking down the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden The first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden was marred by constant interruptions and personal attacks. “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King and CBS News political analyst John Dickerson break down the candidates’ performances, with fact checking from CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and reaction from Senator Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Jr.