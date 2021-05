Breaking down the fight over net neutrality Next month, the Federal Communications Commission is expected to wipe out net neutrality. FCC chairman Ajit Pai announced his intention this week to roll back regulations put in place by the Obama administration that prevent internet providers from blocking or slowing access to certain websites. Wired magazine's site director, Jason Tanz, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the controversy surrounding the announcement and why it could put smaller web companies at a disadvantage.