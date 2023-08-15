Breaking down the charges against Trump and associates in Georgia A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, indicted former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his associates, charging them with election fraud, racketeering and other counts related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election on Monday. The filing lists 41 total counts, including 13 against Trump, and notes there are 30 unindicted co-conspirators. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more from Atlanta on the charges Trump and his associates are facing.