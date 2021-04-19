Live

Breaking down Melania Trump's speech

Melania Trump delivered remarks at the RNC after a show stopping entrance and short introduction from her husband Monday night. Hogan Gidley and Frank Luntz joined CBSN to talk about her remarks as well as the rest of day one of the convention.
