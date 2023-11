Breaking down Donald Trump Jr.'s second time testifying at father's fraud trial Donald Trump Jr. appeared on the witness stand for the second time on Monday as his father's civil fraud trial, now in its second month, entered a new phase. New York Attorney General Letitia James' office rested the state's case last week, giving defense attorneys the chance to call their own witnesses for the first time. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe recapped Trump Jr.'s second time on the stand.