Coronavirus’ impact on the U.S. economy Coronavirus quarantines in China have had a significant impact on the global economy. In Los Angeles, where 40% of all shipped imports enter the country at the U.S.’s largest port, traffic is slowing down and affecting job earnings as factory shutdowns are taking a toll on the supply chain. Everything from the automotive industry to the toy industry are taking a hit. Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to explain how U.S. consumers could feel the economic impact of the coronavirus.