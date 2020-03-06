Live

Coronavirus’ impact on the U.S. economy

Coronavirus quarantines in China have had a significant impact on the global economy. In Los Angeles, where 40% of all shipped imports enter the country at the U.S.’s largest port, traffic is slowing down and affecting job earnings as factory shutdowns are taking a toll on the supply chain. Everything from the automotive industry to the toy industry are taking a hit. Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to explain how U.S. consumers could feel the economic impact of the coronavirus.
