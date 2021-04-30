Live

Watch CBSN Live

Breaking down Comey firing, White House briefing

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing and addressed the controversy surrounding the firing of FBI Director James Comey. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joined CBSN after the briefing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.