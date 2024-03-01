Watch CBS News

Breaking down closing arguments in Fani Willis misconduct hearing

Closing arguments concluded Friday in the hearing to determine if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from former President Donald Trump's Georgia election subversion case. Lawyers for Trump and other defendants argue Willis' romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade creates a conflict of interest. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and legal contributor Jessica Levinson join with analysis.
