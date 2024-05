Breaking down charges, jury instructions, as deliberations begin in Trump trial Judge Juan Merchan is expected to reread at least some of his 55 pages of jury instructions to jurors in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial. In order to find Trump guilty, jurors must unanimously agree that he not only falsified business records to cover up "hush money" paid to Stormy Daniels, but that he did so with intent to commit another crime. Criminal defense attorney Caroline Polisi explains.