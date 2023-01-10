Brazil detains hundreds after attacks on Congress and other government buildings Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday in opposition to the country's newly-elected president. Nomia Iqbal from our partners at the BBC reports on the attacks from Brasilia. Then, Ryan Berg, director of the Americas Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the riots.