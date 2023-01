Brandon Tsay, man who disarmed Monterey Park gunman, honored for heroism Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman, was honored Sunday for his heroism in Alhambra, California. Tsay's family runs the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, where the suspect went after allegedly killing 11 people at another dancehall. Tsay wrestled the gun out of the suspect's hands, saving countless lives.