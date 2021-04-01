Live

Brain tumor causes growth spurt

His parents thought 6-year-old Bryce Aswell was just big for his age, but it turned out to be a sign of something serious. The Texas boy is fighting a brain tumor that caused his growth spurt. KTVT'S Robbie Owens reports.
