Brad Meltzer launching new series of thriller novels Brad Meltzer is a TV host and best-selling author known for writing thrillers and mysteries. His novels have sold more than 11 million copies in the U.S. alone. Meltzer joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "The House of Secrets," the story of a fictional TV host secretly working for the U.S. government, and a daughter's search to find the truth.