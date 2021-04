BPA found in food cans, study finds Could a controversial chemical be found in your own kitchen cabinet? A new study backed by six nonprofit groups tested nearly 200 food cans and found bisphenol, or BPA, in 67 percent of cans tested. It was in every Campbell's product sampled, 71 percent of Del Monte products and half of General Mills cans. Dr. David Agus joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the findings.