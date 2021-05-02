Live

BPA chemical still found in some canned foods

Many manufacturers are phasing out the use of the chemical BPA in cans, even though the EPA says it is safe at those low levels. The Center for Environmental Health found BPA in 40 percent of cans tested. Julie Watts reports.
