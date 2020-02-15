Boy who saved family receives honors A quick-thinking 5-year-old who helped rescue his family from their burning home is being honored by his county fire department for his bravery. Noah Woods got his 2-year-old sister and their dog to safety when an electrical fire broke out in the room they shared. He then ran to his neighbor’s house to get help rescuing the rest of his family still inside their Georgia home. Mireya Villarreal is in Georgia where the governor also plans to celebrate Noah’s incredible feat.