Boy Scouts to allow girls to their ranks

The Boy Scouts of America will soon be adding girls to their ranks. The 107-year-old organization announced the decision Wednesday, making unhappy campers of its sister organization, the Girl Scouts of America. Jim Axelrod reports.
